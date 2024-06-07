Serious Incident on King Street, Wexford Town

Gardai and emergency services repsonded to reports of a disturbance on King Street in Wexford Town shortly after 11 oclock last night

A male in his 30’s was taken to Wexford General Hospital for treatement for serious but not life threatening injuries

Gardai arrested a male in his 20’s at a nearby location he is currently being detained at a Garda Station in the Eastern region under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984

The scene of the incident remains preserved pending a technical examination

Investigations are ongoing

