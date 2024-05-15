County Fleadh set to grace Gorey

The county fleadh is set to grace Gorey this upcoming weekend bringing with it a celebration of traditional music.

Launching from Gorey Library on Thursday evening it will see various venues, including the main street and Gorey Community School, hosting a multitude of musical events.

This is as anticipation mounts for the grand Fleadh Ceoil na hÉireann in August, set to take place in Wexford.

With excitement building for the action-packed days ahead, organizer Aileen Kennedy said they are very much looking forward to the weekend.

There will be solo instruments, ceili bands, duets, trios, group competitions, whistling and lilting.

A huge amount of volunteers will be helping out and huge thanks go to the committee who have worked exceptionally hard to put it all together.

For those people who have nothing to do with traditional music now is the time to enter the spirit and come along!

