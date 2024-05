With only a few weeks remaining in the school term, 197 students in Wexford are still finding it challenging to secure school transport

The situation persists across the County, leaving many children without a means to commute to and from school

It comes as a shortage of drivers and a contentious retirement policy has plunged the industry into a state of crisis.

To highlight this ongoing dilemma, a car protest will take place this Saturday at 10 am – starting in Buffers Alley GAA Club

