COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Gorey for children aged six months to four years

The HSE/South East Community Healthcare is holding a COVID-19 primary vaccination clinic for children aged six months to four years in Gorey, Co. Wexford on Thursday next.

No appointment is necessary for the clinic, which is being held from 12pm to 5pm at the Gorey Health Centre (adjacent to the District Hospital).

COVID-19 vaccination is available to children aged six months and older to give them protection against serious COVID-19 illness. For people under 16, a parent or legal guardian must book their appointment and give consent for their vaccination.

If you have any questions about getting your child vaccinated, call HSELive for advice. Freephone: 1800 700 700

For further information on children getting the COVID-19 vaccine, see https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/children/