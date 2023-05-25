Covid Spring Boosters in Wexford

Those over 70 or with a weakened immune system can avail of a free walk-in Covid spring booster vaccination clinic.
The Enniscorthy Vaccination Centre is open this Friday from 9am to 3pm.
No appointment is needed for these clinics.
Your booster will top-up your immunity against COVID-19 for the months ahead, protecting you from serious illness.
Another booster will be offered in autumn to protect you over the winter months.
Please remember to bring a photo ID that shows your date of birth.
