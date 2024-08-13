Wexford residents evacuated from home due to serious fire

Residents of a townhouse in Wexford Town were forced to evacuate their home following a house fire this morning.

Wexford fire service received a call at 11.10am and attended the scene on Green Street where three units and a water tanker worked to get the fire extinguished.

The service cordoned off the area due to heavy smoke. The residents of the house were evacuated and the fire service said that no other houses had to be evacuated.

There have been no reports of injuries and the fire is now under control.

One member of the Fire Service told South East Radio News that there were reports that several houses were evacuated but this was not the case.

