Date confirmed for this years Fireworks Night

Tuesday the 24th of October has been set for this year’s fireworks night signaling the beginning of the annual Wexford Festival Opera.

It has been confirmed that the festival organisers having lodged their Event Management Plan with Wexford County Council

Every year, thousands will gather at Wexford’s quayfront to witness the annual fireworks display that will light up the skies.

Organisers say the event will cater for approximately 20,000 people this year. Speeches will commence at 7.15 p.m. on the night before a wonderful display lights up the sky at approximately 7.30 p.m. set to last around ten minutes in total.

As usual, a full traffic management plan with road closures will be put in place and will be revealed closer to the event, with disabled parking reserved at Paul Quay car park.