Wexford scout evacuated from World Scout Jamboree

South Korea has started to evacuate thousands of teenagers from a campsite attending the World Scout Jamboree, ahead of an incoming typhoon.

Wexford Scout, Brendan Thompson is one of those being evacuated.

The UK and US has already withdrawn their nationals from the 10-day festival, because of a heatwave in the country.

More than one-thousand buses are transporting 36-thousand to eight cities and provinces where the event will be held in a different way.

Brendan’s mum Olga says that he is on a bus on the way to Seoul and that the Department of Foreign Affairs has assured that all consular assistance is being provided and the Irish contingent is also being looked after by the European Consulate Services.

The training that Brendan received from Kilmore Scouts has “stood to him over the past few days”.

Olga finished off by saying that despite this, the scouts are showing how to “overcome challenges and are still having a good time”.