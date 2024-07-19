Day 21 of Boil Water Notice in Ferns

Today marks 3 weeks since the village of Ferns was issued with a Boil Water Notice, with no definitive indication forthcoming as to when the notice will be lifted.

The notice was issued on Friday June 28th, following the detection of cryptosporidium in the water supply.

In the latest update from Irish Water, the body said that the notice would remain in place “until further notice”, and that sampling and inspection of water filters on site were continuing.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Councillor Jackser Owens said that Irish Water should be providing the people of Ferns with more information…

