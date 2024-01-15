Design Team appointed for the next phase of development for Trinity Wharf

It has been announced that a Design Team have been appointed for the next phase of development for Trinity Wharf. Wexford County Council have appointed Ayesa (formerly ByrneLooby) to begin the next phases of the Council’s flagship urban regeneration project.Works on the 10-acre project set to start on site by Q4 2024 with overall investment estimated at €120 million.

The transformational project is being funded under ‘Call 2’ of the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) which has been established to part-fund projects aimed at enhancing urban areas to make them more attractive places in which to live, work, visit and invest. The URDF aims to facilitate a greater proportion of residential and commercial development, supported by infrastructure, services and amenities, within the existing built-up areas of larger urban settlements.

The 10-acre Trinity Wharf project is central to Wexford County Council’s ambitious plans to attract foreign direct investment and high-quality employment opportunities to County Wexford. With overall project investment estimated at €120 million, including more than €24 million of public investment, the huge regeneration project is central to the long-term regeneration and enhancement of Wexford town and environs by creating a new urban quarter for the south of Wexford town with new links to the Crescent and town centre, as well as improving access to the waterfront.

The Council acquired the site in 2016 and prepared a masterplan and preliminary designs for the creation of a high-quality mixed-use development of modern office space, hotel accommodation, multi-storey carparking, a landmark cultural and events multi-use building together with dozens of residential units, a new marina and a boardwalk linking Trinity Wharf to Paul Quay and the Crescent.

Speaking at the announcement, Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council, Councillor John Flemming described the appointment as a truly significant milestone in Wexford’s economic development. “Today’s appointment of a renowned Engineering and Architectural Design Team means that Wexford County Council’s ambition to develop Trinity Wharf as a multi-use regeneration project of regional scale has taken a significant step in delivering this project for the people of Wexford and further afield. The transformation, regeneration, and redevelopment of Trinity Wharf will have a major positive impact in prosperity and economic activity here in County Wexford and beyond, lifting a central part of the town out of dereliction and providing a first-class public amenity,” said the Cathaoirleach.

Mayor of Wexford Councillor John Hegarty also welcomed today’s announcement. “Regeneration projects such as Trinity Wharf are a rare opportunity to take neglected areas and provide more attractive places in which to live, rest, work, visit, and invest, bringing a benefit the whole community,” said the Mayor. “This is a major multi-use development project that will greatly enhance the quality of life for people in Wexford while taking an under-utilised remarkably situated brownfield site and transforming it to bring opportunity and renewal to an historic part of Wexford Town deserving of a new lease of life” he added.

