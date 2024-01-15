Free Blood Pressure Checks Available in 27 Wexford Pharmacies this Thursday

The Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) are teaming up with RTÉ’s Operation Transformation to support National Blood Pressure Day 2024. The partnership will see over 27 participating pharmacies in Wexford, offering once-off free blood pressure checks this Thursday, 18 January.

High blood pressure affects two out of three over 50s, but it is symptomless. Once detected, high blood pressure is one of the few conditions that can be successfully managed, but only if you know you have it. Following a quick, easy, and non-invasive blood pressure check, your community pharmacist can provide you with a detailed results card and any necessary health advice or referral.

Encouraging people to avail of the service Clare Fitzell, Head of Strategic Policy, at the IPU said “Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a serious health problem in Ireland, and many people are unaware that they suffer from it. Adults should take steps to inform themselves of their blood pressure levels. Those aged over 40 should have an annual check and under 40s should have a check at least every five years.”

Risks of allowing high blood pressure to go untreated include higher likelihood of developing a number of conditions including:

Heart disease

Stroke

Dementia

Problems with eyesight or kidneys

“This year Irish pharmacies are delighted to partner with Operation Transformation to raise awareness of the risks of high blood pressure, and to encourage people to take a few minutes to get checked.

“Thankfully, many people who have slightly raised blood pressure can successfully manage this through straightforward lifestyle changes. The key is knowing what your level is and taking appropriate action. However, experience tells us that some people who undergo this week’s tests will be advised to seek further medical attention. This is not something to be feared, as it’s far better to treat high blood pressure before complications arise than after.”

A list of participating pharmacies is available on the Operation Transformation website at: https://ot.rte.ie/events/national-blood-pressure-day/

Participating Pharmacies in Wexford

Kellys Local Pharmacy, Slaney Place, Enniscorthy Co. Wexford

Clonroche Pharmacy, Main Street, Clonroche, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford

Faythe Pharmacy, 178 The Faythe, Co. Wexford

Ferns Pharmacy, Aldercourt, Main Street , Ferns, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford

Fortune’s Pharmacy, 82 North Main St, Wexford Town, Co . Wexford

Hanlys Local Pharmacy, 65 South St, New Ross, Co . Wexford

Hassett’s Allcare Pharmacy,9- 11 North Main Street, Co . Wexford

Hickey’s Pharmacy Gorey, Unit 18, Gorey Shopping Centre, Gorey corporation lands, Gorey Co. Wexford

Loftus Pharmacy, Market Square, Newtownbarry, Bunclody, Co. Wexford

McCauley Pharmacy, North Gate Medical Centre, John St, New Ross, Co. Wexford

Village Pharmacy, The Old Schoolhouse, Piercetown, Co. Wexford

McCabes Pharmacy, 69 Main Street Gorey, Co . Wexford

McCabes Pharmacy, 2 North Main Street, Co . Wexford

McCauley Pharmacy, 8/ 10 North Main Street, Co . Wexford

McCauley Pharmacy, 76 Main Street, Gorey, Co . Wexford

Roches Allcare Pharmacy, Gorey 14 Main Street, Gorey corporation lands, Co . Wexford

McCauley Pharmacy, 4/ 7 Redmond Square, Wexford Town, Co . Wexford

Lloyds Pharmacy, Rosslare Harbour Shopping Centre, Super Valu, Rosslare Harbour, Co. Wexford, A98 AK12

McCauley Pharmacy, 4 South Street, Co . Wexford, New Ross

McCauley Pharmacy, Court Street, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, Y21 FH59

McCauley Pharmacy, 6 Slaney St, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, Y21 KR23

ADAMSTOWN PHARMACY, ADAMSTOWN, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, Y21W8P9

Lloyds Gorey, Lower Main Street, Co. Wexford, Y25 CK66

Corach Pharmacy, Maudlintown, Wellingtonbridge, Co. Wexford, Y35 A0XN

O’Donnells Local Pharmacy, Main St, Taghmon, Co. Wexford, Y35 F9F4

Lloyds Rosslare, Harbour Rosslare S.C, Co. Wexford, Y35 KH7K

Lloyds Wellingtonbridge , Gouldson Pharmacy, Co. Wexford, Y35 XPX8

