Designs for new Wexford Town schools expected soon

The professional design teams related to the construction of the new Wexford Educate Together National School and Selskar College have been appointed.

The news has been confirmed today and it is hoped that the stage one process will move quickly.

It was reported last week that the site has been secured at Ballynagee in Killeens for the construction of the two schools.

Wexford TD James Browne outlined the latest developments when speaking to South East Radio News this afternoon and said that “I am confident that we will get the designs for the new schools as quickly as possible.”

