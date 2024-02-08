‘Don’t Discard, Donate!’ Wexford Charity Shop Spring Clean Appeals For Preloved Items

Enable Ireland provides services to over 13,000 children and adults with disabilities nationwide. This February, their annual Spring Clean Campaign returns. They are encouraging the public to declutter their homes and donate their once-loved items to their shops in Gorey and Wexford Town. Through donating rather than discarding, these items receive one last act of love. An act of love that will help the Wexford charity shops raise funds to support Enable Ireland’s vital services.

The campaign also has a positive impact on the environment. 110,000 tonnes of post-consumer textile waste is collected annually in Ireland. (According to Community Resources Network Ireland). Enable Ireland supporters’ donations will help reduce this waste and contribute to sustainable fashion. In 2023, Enable Ireland textile banks recycled over 1,930 tonnes of donated clothing. All donations that are not resold or recycled, are further recycled or repurposed by Enable Ireland’s recycling partners.

Commenting on this year’s campaign, Oonagh O’Connor, Commercial Manager at Enable Ireland said:

“We hope even more people from Wexford will join our Spring Clean campaign this year. A good decluttering has so many benefits. For the home, your health, and your mind. But by donating rather than discarding you can benefit our vital services and the environment too.

We’re asking people to go through their wardrobes, kitchen presses, and chest of drawers. What may no longer have use for you, could be exactly what someone else is looking for. Give your unwanted items a second life!”

Enable Ireland is accepting donations of items at their shops in Gorey and Wexford Town. Members of the public can also donate to one of the charities’ 174 textile banks located across the country. Alternatively, to any TK Maxx store nationwide, or directly into any Enable Ireland charity shop.

Enable Ireland loves to accept donations of clean, good-quality clothes, shoes, handbags, and accessories. They also accept towels, linens, homeware, glassware, collectables, books, loose toys and unwanted gifts. Unfortunately, the charity cannot accept donations of electrical items, dirty or soiled items, broken items, mattresses, duvets or pillows. This is due to the high cost of disposal.

Visit www.enableireland.ie/donationbanks for further information.

Related