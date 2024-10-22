Drugs & Alcohol seized in Rosslare

Revenue officers have discovered drugs and smuggled alcohol worth over 320 thousand euro in Dublin, the midlands and Wexford.

Over the course of the past week, and with the help of detector dogs Enzo and Sam, drugs were found in parcels.

10 kilograms of cannabis were discovered, with various amounts of other illegal drugs.

Meanwhile, 625 litres of wine, 20 litres of beer, and over 100 litres of other alcohol was found, worth just over 9 thousand euro.

Officers also seized a shipment of retail goods with a value of about 112 thousand euro due to copyright infringement.

