Wexford gardai say think carefully before sharing violent images

On October 18th at 22.57 Gardai in Wexford received a 999 emergency call regarding a fight involving multiple males. As a result of this incident, three individuals were arrested for public order offenses.

Here are the key details:

Arrests : Three males were taken into custody. One male was released to receive medical attention. The other two were charged with assaults and are being held for a special sitting of the district court.

: Court Outcomes : One male was granted court bail. The second male has been remanded in custody as inquiries continue.

:

Sergeant Niall Maher speaking on todays morning mix addressed the implications of sharing videos related to such incidents. It was noted that sharing videos of violent acts can jeopardize ongoing investigations and court proceedings.

Public awareness is crucial: those who witness incidents or receive videos should report them to the Gardaí rather than share them on social media.

Spreading such content can have serious legal repercussions and hinder investigations.

The Gardaí urge individuals to think carefully before sharing any videos related to violent incidents and to consider the potential consequences of their actions.

Anyone with information about the fight is encouraged to contact Wexford Gardaí directly.

