Wexford’s National Womens Enterprise Day a huge success

Female entrepreneurs and budding businesswomen from across Wexford are being encouraged to “Make It Happen” in 2024 following from this year’s National Women’s Enterprise Day, organized by the Local Enterprise Office Wexford.

The Local Enterprise Office (LEO) initiative, now in its 18th year, took place on Thursday 17th October in the Ferrycarrig Hotel. Altogether there were 14 in-person events nationwide on the 18th, featuring a range of successful businesswomen, up and coming female entrepreneurs and amazing speakers in areas of sustainability, innovation, networking and marketing.

Some of those involved in events across the country included Anne Heraty of CPL, Aimee Connolly of Sculpted by Aimee, broadcaster and entrepreneur, Norah Casey, entrepreneur Chupi Sweetman and broadcaster and podcaster Sile Seoige. Wexford’s event had Martina Fitzgerald, CEO of Scale Ireland, and former broadcaster, who explained to the audience how her upbringing framed her experience of business and entrepreneurship. Like many women, Martina’s exposure to strong female leadership and example continues to this day to impact and influence her career!

Continuing with the theme of “if you see it, you can be it”, Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council Pip Breen also credited strong women – his mother and grandmother, with influencing his life and work ethos. “Today’s event is all about leadership and empowerment – the speakers here this morning are true visionaries and innovators in their industries and are known as generous and empowering advocates of other businesswomen. The opportunity to listen, learn and lead are enormous in this room today. From small business owners to tech innovators, these women are the backbone of our economy. They bring diverse perspectives, drive innovation, and create jobs, all while balancing the demands of family and community”.

This theme of listen, learn and lead was prevalent throughout the event with businesses from across the county and across many sectors being represented in the room. Panellists Ann O’Brien from Kent Stainless, Deborah Cogley of Deborah Cogley Art and Liz Nolan of Dampdoctor, gave three very different perspectives on business growth, scaling and pushing ahead – but they all spoke of the value of networking and the advice and support of their peers in helping them grow their businesses. They all asserted that although their three businesses were each very different and at different stages of growth, the commonality was the power of listening, learning and leadership in all of their business journeys.

The theme of this year’s event, “Making It Happen”, encourages businesswomen to take that next step, whether that be to act on an idea, grow their business or take steps to change or innovate in their business. Wexford’s NWED (National Women’s Enterprise Day) Ambassador Liz Nolan from Dampdoctor spoke about her own business’s journey – the decisions and situations that led Dampdoctor to grow into the market leader that it now is, and how having the supports and support network (from other businesses and female businesswomen) was vital to her taking the leap to grow her business.

Speaking at the event, Head of Enterprise and Economic Development Breege Cosgrave, divulged that NWED 2024 attendance numbers were vastly up on other years, with approximately 2500 businesswomen registered to attend NWED events last Thursday. “This is testament to the work and supports that the LEO’s offer to all businesses, not just to female led business. Our ambition in promoting female entrepreneurship is in line with Enterprise Ireland’s strategy to increase the number of female-led companies growing internationally by 100% by 2025, and here we are, all working together on days like today – Making It Happen”!

The Local Enterprise Offices also run a number of initiatives to foster entrepreneurship across the country. These include Local Enterprise Week, the National Enterprise Awards, the Student Enterprise Programme, International Women’s Day and Local Enterprise Showcase. The Local Enterprise Offices in local authorities are funded by the Government of Ireland through Enterprise Ireland.

Established ten years ago, in 2014, the Local Enterprise Offices are the essential resource for any entrepreneur looking to start a business or any small business that is looking for support or advice to help them grow. Since their inception, the Local Enterprise Offices have helped create over 75,000 jobs across the country. The LEOs work with thousands of client companies across Ireland in a diverse range of sectors offering mentoring, training, expert advice and financial supports to small businesses.

For more information on National Women’s Enterprise Day Wexford to www.LocalEnterprise.ie/NWED

Related