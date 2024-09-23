€111,100 to Sports Active Wexford for various initiatives

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform, James Browne TD, has confirmed that Sports Active Wexford will receive a grant of €111,100 through Dormant Accounts Funding.Funding Breakdown:

€47,500 will be allocated to support community sports hubs.

€15,100 is designated for sports inclusion projects focused on disability.

Training, education, and volunteer supports will each receive grants of €15,000.

A grant of €10,000 will promote sports participation among women and girls through the HerMoves initiative.

€8,500 will be invested in initiatives related to equality, diversity, and inclusion.

Browne commended the team at Sports Active Wexford for their efforts in promoting inclusivity and well-being through sport and physical activity.

The Dormant Accounts Funding allows for the allocation of unclaimed funds from accounts in Irish credit institutions to support projects aimed at overcoming barriers to sport participation for economically or educationally disadvantaged individuals and those with disabilities.

The Minister expressed his commitment to collaborating with government colleagues to prioritize investment in sports facilities in County Wexford.

