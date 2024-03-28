€630k in additional funding for Co. Wexford organisations supporting victims of domestic violence

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD has confirmed that over €630k in additional funding will be distributed to two County Wexford organisations supporting victims of domestic violence.

Minister Browne outlined how “my Department of Justice has made it a priority to tackle Domestic, Sexual & Gender Based Violence Services. I’m delighted to confirm that Wexford Women’s Refuge and the Wexford Rape Crisis Centre will both benefit from additional funding from my department today to support initiatives that will support victims of crime. The funding comes in addition to a landmark provision of approximately €4.5 million towards a new building for Wexford Women’s Refuge, which is currently under construction.

“For Wexford Women’s Refuge, a grant of €560,897.31 will enable the refuge to increase its staff and meet its operating costs. The staff roles will include a project leader, finance role, childcare role, support worker, play therapist, team leader, household staff and relief staff. Meanwhile a grant of €70,000 to Wexford Rape Crisis Centre will fund the employment of two part-time counsellors, a finance worker and overhead costs.

“My Department colleagues and I understand the need to support victims through the provision of relevant supports and services. Today’s Government funding will play its part in enhancing these important supports for the good work led by Wexford Women’s Refuge and the Wexford Rape Crisis Centre.

Nationally, 43 established service providers to receive extra funding of between approximately €10,000 and €420,000.The Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee TD, has announced details of additional funding for domestic, sexual and gender-based violence (DSGBV) services following a targeted open call.

An extra €6.3m funding is being provided this year to established DSGBV service providers including:

€2.5m to address critical needs and emerging demands for domestic violence services;

€1.3m to address critical needs and emerging demands for sexual violence services; and

€2.5m for refuge and safe home development

More than €5.4m of this funding is being allocated immediately with the remainder assigned to support projects which will deliver additional refuge places as they progress throughout the year.

Minister McEntee said:

“This additional 6.3 million in funding is testament to this Government’s steadfast commitment to tackling domestic, sexual and gender-based violence and to supporting the services on the frontline who are supporting victims.

“We know more people are seeking help from domestic, sexual and gender-based violence services, and we are determined to ensure that the necessary supports and staffing is there to meet the demands across the country, including for young people and in rural areas.

The extra 2.5 million for safe accommodation is particularly important, and will help deliver additional refuge spaces in our priority locations.”

Related