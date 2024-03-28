Stop go system is back this morning at 9:30am on Newtown Road

Roadworks on the Newtown Road in Wexford that led to long tailbacks for Motorists yesterday have been described as “over ambitious” by the Contractor.

The stop go system is back this morning at 9:30am and will run until 4:30pm. Road works will then recommence on Tuesday, 2nd April.

In a statement yesterday the contractor issued the following statement:

“Glas Civil Engineering Ltd were carrying out programmed overnight works on the Newtown Road Scheme during Tuesday night/Wednesday morning on the 26th/27th March 2024. Completion of our works were unfortunately delayed due to weather and other circumstances which necessitated the works continuing into the morning of Wednesday the 27th March 2024. The delays were also compounded by an over ambitious night works programme in trying to complete the works as quickly as possible. This will not be repeated.

We would like to apologise for the delays caused this morning and we want to assure that these delays will not be repeated.”

