€8,704,426 allocated for Wexford’s National Roads and Greenways in 2024.

It has been announced that €8,704,426 will be allocated for Wexford’s National Roads and Greenways in 2024 . The funding is part of a total of over €440 million allocated to National Roads and Greenways nationwide.

The allocations will be made to local authorities across the country through Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

Wexford Greenways will receive €4.1m. In terms of new roads the N11/25 Oilgate to Rosslare has been listed as part of schemes and will receive €600,000 in funding.

Minister Browne said: “The substantial new funding allocated today is hugely important for National Roads and Greenways here in Wexford. The funding is part of the government’s investment in improving our national roads and greenways infrastructure. It will help ensure that our roads are safe, reliable and accessible for everyone who uses them.

“A top priority of Fianna Fáil in Government is continuing to invest in the maintenance and improvement of our road network to make it as safe as possible while improving regional connectivity and supporting regional economic development.

“Continued investment in Greenways is welcome, as they protect important habitats and provide corridors for people and wildlife. They help improve air and water quality and provide enjoyable and safe options for transportation, which reduces air pollution, so it is important they continue to receive appropriate investment.”

