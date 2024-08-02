Eleven Co Wexford groups are to receive grants totalling €712,291

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, and the Minister for Communities, Joe O’Brien, have today (August 2nd) announced €16.5 million to deliver 185 community projects across the country.

The major investment will support a diverse range of projects such as upgrades to sports facilities, community centres, parks, walking trails and playgrounds.

As part of the initiative, funding is provided to support the purchase of buildings and vehicles for community use.

The Wexford projects being funded today include:

Templeshannon community centre upgrade – €86,000

Gorey Youth Needs – €55,000

Kilmuckridge Memorial Hall Renovation – €92,500

Ramsgrange Day Care Centre Upgrade – €70,000

St Mogues Church Development project – €54,000

Cushinstown Old School Project – €90,000

Redevelop Rosslare Harbour Community Playground MUGA – €100,300

Roof Repairs of Kilrane Rosslare Harbour Community Centre – €50,000

Glynn Barntown GAA & Community Complex – €100,091

FAB Child & Family Project – €50,000

Wexford Albion Schoolboys FC – €50,400

Speaking today, Minister Humphreys said:

I’m delighted today to announce €16.5 million for 185 projects right across the country.

“This major investment, under the Community Recognition Fund, will support the upgrade of sports facilities, community centres, walking trails, parks, playgrounds and so much more.

“The projects are diverse in nature – demonstrating the fact that communities have different needs.

“All the projects being funded today are designed to bring communities together and make them more vibrant places to live, work and visit.

“This investment is just the first of a number of tranches that will be announced under the Community Fund over the coming months.

“This is about giving back and saying ‘thank you’ to communities for what they do week-in, week-out.

“I look forward to seeing the positive impact that this funding will have on the ground in communities all across Ireland.”

Also speaking today, Minister Joe O’Brien said supporting communities in their efforts in welcoming new arrivals from other countries is a key priority.

“The projects being announced today are only the start of the story for 2024.

“To give community groups and local authorities every opportunity to plan and make best use of these funds, the application process this year is being delivered across 3 phases. The next phase runs up to September 30th and the final phase up to January 31st next year, so there is plenty time to plan and prepare.

“I would encourage community groups to liaise with your local authorities in this regard. I want to commend all of the communities who have worked collaboratively with all stakeholders, I think we can all see what can be achieved when we all put out shoulder to the wheel.”