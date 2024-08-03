Wexford town all set for Fleadh 2024

A festival atmosphere has descended on Wexford town this evening Saturday in anticipation of the official opening of Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann tomorrow

That will be performed by President Michael D Higgins on the gig rig on the quayside at 3pm

The gig rig will host one hundred and eighty traditional music and singing acts over the coming eight days

All the main car parks throughout the town have been turned into entertainment centres with beverages and food on site

Park and ride services will be in operation from five main colour coded car parks surrounding Wexford.

Check garda.ie for details of these

The town will be closed to traffic from 10am each morning until 4am the following morning with two hundred extra gardai policing the event

For people attending the fleadh the advice is to download the fleadh app What’s On Wexford

