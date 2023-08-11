Emails sent to Wexford Councillor have been shown to Gardai

A Local Councillor has received menacing emails that have been shown to local Gardai.

This comes following his call for investigations into the ‘unexplained wealth’ of certain members of the community, following two cocaine seizures at Rosslare Europort worth up to an estimated €20m. Councillor Jim Codd also referenced two recent cannabis hauls in New Ross and Enniscorthy.

Speaking to South East radio from outside a Wexford Garda station, Mr. Codd said that Wexford has become a super highway for drug smuggling:

“I had to take some advice on emails I’ve been receiving in regard to highlighting the epidemic of cocaine smuggling that is happening to our county. This is truly epidemic proportions and the people that I am representing are absolutely fed up and we demand answers to how Wexford has become a super highway for drug smuggling.”

He went on to reiterate his call for investigation into ‘unexplained wealth’ in the community:

“Excessive wealth that has no clearly evident reason, must be examined. As Rosslare grows, we have to be able to stop these dealers.”