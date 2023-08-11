Missing Person Appeal – Adam O’Connor, 16 Years, Gorey, Co. Wexford

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16 year old Adam O’Connor who is missing from his home in Gorey, Co. Wexford.Adam was last seen on the morning of Saturday 5th August 2023 at approximately 11a.m. in Gorey. Adam is described as being 5 foot 8 inches in height, with a stocky build, short black hair and blue eyes. When last seen, he was wearing black Nike tracksuit bottoms and a black Puma hoodie. Anyone with any information on Adam’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on (053) 943 0690, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.