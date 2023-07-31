Enniscorthy business owners urge Uisce Éireann to delay works

Concern is growing in Enniscorthy as Uisce Éireann plan on closing a road in the town for the month of August.

Island Road will be closed for the period to allow for the laying of pipes – local businesses are asking that the works are delayed as the disruption will effect business during the busy summer season.

The closure will take place with diversions from August 8th to September 9th for the installation of a new water and sewage pipe. The Chamber of Commerce is requesting that the closure is postponed until the end of the summer season.