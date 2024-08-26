Enniscorthy Councillor NOT voting in favour of the towns centre first plan

An Enniscorthy Councillor has said that he will NOT be voting in favour of the town’s Centre First Plan.

Jackser Owens told South East Radio News that he has reached this decision as he believes that the removal of car parking spaces will cause great harm to the town’s business community.

The plan sets out a vision for what the regenerated Town Centre will look like in 2040, and was prepared over a number of months using a process that included survey and analysis.

Cllr Owens says that if any of the removed car parking spaces are not replaced, it will decrease footflow in Enniscorthy

Speaking to South East Radio News Cllr Owens said, “We’re taking out 104 car attack on spaces and putting nothing in its place. If the situation is that we put a multi-store car park

in Murphy Floods site, it could be different. We are in a valley here in Enniscorthy and we have to walk up a hill to St Senans and up the hill to St Aidans, everything is up a hill. So we have to have something in its place. I talk to business people and they’re heads are barely above water at the moment and if this goes through they tell me the ship is going to sink and they won’t be able to cope. There is no foot fall in Enniscorthy like there is in Wexford and Gorey.”

