Rents continue to rise across the country, with last quarter seeing a 7 per cent increase on the year before.

The latest Daft-dot-ie report shows monthly rents rose for the 14th consecutive quarter, averaging at 1 thousand 922 euro nationwide.

Limerick city saw the greatest rise, up 21 percent year-on-year, while Cork and Galway both saw rent inflation of over 10 per cent.

While here in Wexford, market rents were on average 7.2% higher in the second quarter of 2024 than a year previously.

