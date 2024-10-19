Enniscorthy publican bans the use of vaping products indoors in his premises for “safety of staff and customers”

An Enniscorthy publican has banned the use of vaping indoors, in his premises.

The White House Bar in the Shannon, Enniscorthy, have asked customers not to use vaping products inside, in the interests of safety for other customers and staff.

Those using vapes are now being asked to use the smoking area at the rear of the premises.

While many pubs and restaurants have taken a similar stance on vaping nationally, there is no law in place currently, forbidding the use of such products.

Nicky Murphy is the Proprietor of the White House Bar, and he’s been telling South East Radio News why he decided to bring in the new rule:

