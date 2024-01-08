Enniscorthy retains top ten spot in IBAL 2023 litter rankings – while there are calls for action to be taken on coffee cup litter

The final litter survey of 2023 by business group Irish Business Against Litter shows Enniscorthy again deemed ‘cleaner than European norms”, retaining 8th spot in the ranking of 40 towns and cities nationwide.

For the first time since surveys began 20 years ago, no area was deemed ‘seriously littered’, with Maynooth claiming top spot. IBAL says the impending Deposit Return Scheme will improve cleanliness levels further but is calling for action on coffee cups.

The An Taisce report for Enniscorthy stated:

A very strong performance from Enniscorthy with six top ranking sites, with a further three just shy of top ranking. There were no heavily littered sites. Clearly a careful eye is kept on the closed down / vacant / To Let premises (e.g., along Blackwater approach road, Slaney Street and Main Street) as there was no litter directly associated with them. A welcome feature in Enniscorthy was the public water fountain across from Fair Green. Top-ranking sites included Slaney Street, Enniscorthy Train Station and the River Walk – the latter is a wonderful waterside amenity which has been lovingly tended and respected by the users.

While litter levels rose slightly nationwide, over 60% of towns surveyed were deemed clean in 2023, with Maynooth edging out Mallow and much improved Sligo to take the title of cleanest town.

Waterford was again our cleanest city, ahead of Galway. These were the only cities to be judged ‘clean’, with Cork City Centre improving to ‘moderately littered’ but Dublin falling to ‘littered’, alongside Limerick.

“There is some good news in our cities, however,” says Conor Horgan. “For years our worst performing areas were deemed either ‘litter blackspots’ or ‘seriously littered’. This baseline would seem to be changing, with ‘littered’ becoming the bottom tier. Cleanliness begets cleanliness, and there is reason to hope the improvement will continue in future years.”

‘We need action on coffee cups”

A surprise finding of the IBAL study was the rise in coffee cup litter, which is now close to peak-Covid levels. Coffee cups were found at over 30% of the 500+ sites

surveyed. “We are concerned at potential delays in introducing a coffee cup levy,” says Conor Horgan. “We believe this action is needed to stamp out a product which is out of step with the circular economy. Irrespective of how recyclable or compostable take-away cups are, these statistics show too many of them are ending up on our streets.” IBAL says Killarney has benefited from having banned single-use cups last year, a move embraced by the community.

IBAL welcomes the introduction next month of the Deposit Return Scheme as a potential game-changer in the fight against litter, much as the plastic bag levy was. The scheme will see consumers pay a deposit of 15 cent on cans and up to 25 cent on plastic bottles, refundable on their return. “This latest survey shows these items to be present in just under half of the hundreds of sites we surveyed. This scheme will remove a large portion of this litter and bring about a significantly cleaner environment in 2024. While there may be some inconvenience for consumers, the prize is a very real, and a very immediate one.”

There was another significant rise in the prevalence of disposable vapes, highlighted previously as an emerging source of litter. These were found in more than 10% of all sites covered.

2023 marked the 21st anniversary of the IBAL Anti-Litter League.

Related