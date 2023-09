Inquiries are ongoing following two drownings at popular Wexford beaches last week.

The first incident took place when a man in his 80s died after taking ill while swimming at Curracloe Beach on Tuesday.

The following incident occurred at Cahore beach on Friday. Members of the Cahore Inshore Rescue team were called to the scene at around 5pm following reports of a woman found lying face down on the beach.

Gardai said that files are being prepared for the coroner.

