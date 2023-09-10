Driver of car that killed two Wexford tourists in Rome ‘tested positive for cocaine’

The driver of the car that killed two County Wexford tourists in Rome reportedly tested positive for cocaine after the incident – that’s according to reports from several news outlets in Italy.

The 54 year old man from Rome who was driving the Ford Fiesta, had remained at the scene and was taken to hospital for minor injuries.

Members of the family of Paul and Mary O’Reilly are to travel to Italy to complete the identification of the couple.

Meanwhile, a book of condolences has been opened in the couple’s parish church in Kilmore, and also in Stella Maris Hall in Kilmore Quay.

Fr Pat Mernagh says that the tight knit community in Kilmore is devastated by the news.

Related