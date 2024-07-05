EZ Living’s new collection gets famous Irish architect’s seal of approval

A new collection of furniture gets the seal of approval from Ireland’s most famous architect who loves a ‘yummy’ interior, writes Carol O’Callaghan

Sofa Workshop x Hugh Wallace marks the launch of EZ Living’s curated, design-led sofas, chairs and footstools with Hugh Wallace previewing the collection in conversation with creative manager, Emma Murphy.

The launch took place in an Irish Georgian country house. Speaking of the signature ‘Scott Sofa’ Hugh Wallace was quoted saying “I just love this, it’s sublime, it reminds me of the classic ‘50s couch. In this setting, in a period home, it sits perfectly but it would also sit perfectly in a semi-detached house.”

Sofa Workshop is based on timeless design reimagined for contemporary living, but with substance as well as style.

With seven sofas and a gorgeous selection of chairs and footstools, Sofa Workshop x Hugh Wallace embodies the design-led focus of EZ Living Interiors.

Architect, Home of the Year judge, and presenter of My Bungalow Bliss and The Great House Restoration Hugh Wallace noted the following after attending the event, “It’s been brilliant to have been invited to the Sofa Workshop collection because I’m blown away by it,” “Because the essence of the collection is based on classics from the past reinvented for today. Brilliant materials, brilliant fabrics, textures and colours but also the perfect shapes for your home.”

Many famous faces attended the launch event including; Brendan Courtney, Paul Kinsella and Rebecca Handley among others.

The collection is available to shop now.

The above content is paid advertisement.

