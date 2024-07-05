Uisce Eireann confirm that Ferns Boil Water Notice will “continue until further notice” in updated statement this evening

A Boil Water Notice which has been in place in the village of Ferns for a week, is set to remain in place until further notice.

South East Radio News has again reached out to Irish Water for a spokesperson this (Friday) evening, and we’ve been told that no one is available.

In an updated statement to South East Radio News this evening, Uisce Eireann have confirmed that the notice will continue for the 1,723 customers on the Ferns Public Water Supply.

The statement quotes Dan McCartan, Irish Water’s Assets Operations Lead, who said that “public health is Uisce Éireann’s number one priority”, and that they would “like to assure customers that the notice has been put in place to protect their wellbeing.”

Mr McCartan goes on to say that Irish Water’s “compliance and operations experts are on site and are working to lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible”, and that they “understand the impact a Boil Water Notice has on the local community and apologise for any inconvenience” being caused.

The statement continues; “Uisce Éireann’s drinking water standards, as per EU Drinking Water regulations, are strict and include wide safety margins. Where risks to water quality are identified through Uisce Éireann’s enhanced testing and monitoring programme, the Health Service Executive is consulted, and Boil Water Notices are issued to protect public health. In all instances immediate action is taken to address the cause of the issue to enable the lifting of the notice as quickly as it is safe to do so, in agreement with the HSE.”

Those affected are reminded that water must be boiled for:

Drinking;

Drinks made with water;

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating;

Brushing of teeth;

Making of ice – discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

