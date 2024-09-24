Family fun day out for Halloween

An event to raise vital monies for Down Syndrome is happening next month.

The centres provide vital Speech & Language, Occupational Therapy and a lot more services to help children with Down syndrome reach their full potential and live independent lives. The centres are in Swords and Sandyford.

The K2Alpaca Pumpkin Patch event will run on the 19th, 20th, 26th, 27th, 28th, 29th and 30th October.

It’s a great family day out with lots to do, they’ll be a magical Fairy Trail, Halloween games, pick your own pumpkin as well as meeting some really cute Alpacas.

They’ll be lots of selfie boards for some memorable photos, refreshment, treats and a food truck.

