Scholarship scheme to help Wexford students learn Irish

An expansion of the scholarship fund for the DEIS Gaeltachta Scheme has been announced.

The fund of €900,000 supports Wexford DEIS post primary schools to attend gaeltacht courses.

More than 800 scholarships will be available in 2025 and applications are expected to open next month.

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD has welcomed the expansion of a scholarship fund for the DEIS Gaeltachta Scheme.

“More than 800 scholarships will be available in 2025. This scheme is a positive one. It creates more opportunities for young people who might not normally have the opportunity to attend a Gaeltacht course. The application process is expected to be launched early in October.”

The fund supports County Wexford DEIS post-primary students to attend Gaeltacht courses.

County Wexford’s DEIS post-primary schools include:

Coláiste Bríde, Enniscorthy.

Enniscorthy Community College.

New Ross CBS.

Kennedy College, New Ross.

Selskar College, Wexford.

Ramsgrange Community School.

Coláiste Abbain, Adamstown.

Bridgetown College.

Bunclody Vocational College.

Gorey Educate Together Secondary School.

Coláiste an Átha, Kilmuckridge.

