Incident Room Established at Wexford Garda Station, as investigation into discovery of body continues

An incident room has been established at Wexford Garda Station, following the discovery of a man’s body near Shelmalier Commons yesterday.

27 year old Stephen Ring from Wexford was reported missing on Tuesday the 15th of October, and it’s believed his body was found near a quarry in the area.

The scene has been sealed off for the Technical Bureau to carry out an examination.

Gardaí have arrested two people, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s.

They’re being questioned at a Garda station in Wexford.

A Garda Family Liaison officer has been assigned to support Stephen’s family.

