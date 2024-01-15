Fethard RNLI receive €12,985 donation

Fethard RNLI fundraising committee members, joined by some of Fethard’s volunteer crew, gathered last week to receive funds raised by the Hooked On Swimming Group and two businesses with local links.

In its third year, the dedicated group of local swimmers took part in their annual 12 Swims of Christmas, taking to the chilly December waters surrounding the Hook Peninsula, whenever conditions allowed.

The group also organised a much looked forward to coffee morning, with delicious home baked treats and a monster raffle.

Every December, they create a fantastic community atmosphere, a social outlet during the winter months, all while raising vital funds for their local lifeboat. This year’s total also included the generous donation of €3,500 from the Greenlink project, and a separate donation of €2,500 from Scurri, a locally owned delivery management software company.

Volunteer fundraising committee representative, Sarah Bates, accepted the cheques on behalf of the RNLI. Sarah, expressing huge thanks said, “The RNLI is independent of the Coast Guard, and the government, and depends on voluntary donations and legacies to maintain its rescue service. As we enter in to our 200th year of lifesaving, donations li

