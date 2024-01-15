Wexford TD calls for support of motion to tackle investment funds snapping up family homes

Sinn Féin TD for Wexford, Johnny Mythen, has called on all TDs in Wexford to support Sinn Féin’s motion to tackle the unacceptable practice of investment funds snapping up family homes.

The motion will be debated in the Dáil on Wednesday 17th January.

This follows the bulk purchase of 85 percent of homes in a new housing development in Dublin by an investment fund.

Speaking today, Teachta Mythen said:

“The purchase of 46 family homes at Belcamp Manor in Balgriffin, Dublin by an investment fund is another blow to struggling first time buyers.

“This is not an isolated incident, with the Government failing to tackle investment funds snapping up family homes under the noses of workers and families who are and have saved every euro they can to buy their first home.

“For years, Sinn Féin argued for new laws and a higher rate of stamp duty to be charged to stop this unfair and unacceptable practice, including through amendments to the Finance Bill, which the Government opposed.

“After public and political pressure, the Government belatedly moved in May 2021 to introduce a 10 percent stamp duty on the bulk purchase of family homes by investment funds.

“At the time Sinn Féin warned in the Dáil that this charge was too low to act as an effective deterrent and that has proved to be the case.

“In less than two years to the end of March 2023, investment funds bulk-purchased 630 homes worth €205 million.

“It was clear at the time, and even clearer today, that the Government paid lip service to the public outrage caused by the snapping up of family homes by investment funds.

“The stamp duty charged for the bulk purchase by investment funds of homes that should be available to workers and families must be increased to stop this unacceptable practice.

“On Wednesday, Sinn Féin will introduce a motion to the Dáil calling for this stamp duty to be increased to stop this unacceptable practice.

“Since this Government took office, house prices have risen by 28 percent with a first-time buyer now needing an income of €95,000 to buy a new home.

“The housing crisis is going from bad to worse under this government, with home ownership becoming more difficult and expensive for an entire generation.”

