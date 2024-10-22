Fine Gael Agriculture, Food and Rural Development Forum meeting

A Fine Gael meeting focused on farming and agriculture will take place on October 24th at The Orchard Centre & Baileys Farm in Kilavaney, Tinahely, County Wicklow. The event will feature Minister Martin Heydon from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, and Eddie Downey, Chairman of the Fine Gael Party’s Agriculture, Food and Rural Development Forum.

Brian Brennan, a Fine Gael General Election candidate, emphasized the importance of farming in the new Wicklow Wexford Constituency and highlighted the party’s commitment to rural communities. He noted the significant €2 billion investment in the agriculture sector outlined in Budget 2025, aimed at supporting various farming areas such as tillage, beef, sheep, and dairy.

Brennan echoed Minister Heydon’s message of providing certainty for farmers and encouraged local farmers to attend the meeting to learn how Fine Gael plans to support them in the future.

