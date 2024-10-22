Aspiring solicitors in Wexford invited to free online Law Society Becoming a Solicitor Symposium

The Law Society of Ireland is inviting third-level students in Wexford to register for its annual online Becoming a Solicitor Symposium on 7 and 8 November 2024, which is part of the Law Society’s continued work to widen access to legal training.

Students attending the symposium will have access to video presentations and live panel events. Dedicated Q&A sessions with Law Society staff and practising solicitors will provide an opportunity for any aspiring solicitor to learn about the qualification process, funding supports available, and the many flexible options for solicitor training.

President of the Law Society Barry MacCarthy, said, “The Law Society wants every young person with an interest in a career in law to be aware of the different flexible routes to solicitor training and the range of funding supports available.

“The Becoming a Solicitor Symposium takes place online and offers a chance to learn about the possibilities of joining the solicitors’ profession, and to hear directly from solicitors about how rewarding a career in law can be. The legal sector in Ireland is thriving and there are endless diverse opportunities to make a real difference in society.

“The Law Society takes its role in widening access to legal training seriously through our ongoing development of flexible qualification routes, growing range of funding supports, and community outreach programmes through events such as this.

“With record numbers of trainee solicitors attending the Law Society’s Law School, the interest in becoming a solicitor has never been greater. We encourage third-level students with an interest in a career in law to register for the Law Society Becoming a Solicitor Symposium to learn more.”

Registration closes on Wednesday 30 October. Registration is free via the Law Society’s website: https://www.lawsociety.ie/education–cpd/Become-a-Solicitor/becoming-a-solicitor-symposium/

