Fionntan O Suilleabhain says housing costs are spiralling out of control

Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin, Sinn Féin’s General Election candidate for South Wicklow and North Wexford, has criticized the government’s handling of the housing crisis.

He argues that housing costs—both buying and renting—are spiraling out of control, and that Fianna Fáil (FF) and Fine Gael (FG) have failed to deliver affordable homes in his constituency.

Ó Súilleabháin claims that the recent government housing plan will worsen the crisis by inflating prices further.

He points to the government’s disregard for the Housing Commission’s recommendations and accuses them of creating policies that benefit landlords while offering no real relief for renters.

He advocates for Sinn Féin’s alternative, fully costed housing plan, which he says will address the crisis more effectively.

In a statement received Mr O Suilleabhain said,

“The costs of buying a home and renting a home are spiralling out of control for most people in North Wexford and South Wicklow”

“The fact of the matter is – they have yet to deliver even one single Affordable category home in this constituency. It is an issue that I have been raising at council level for many years”

Cllr Ó Súilleabháin said that the spiralling cost of owning or renting somewhere to live is one of the key issues being raised on the doors in both South Wicklow and North Wexford and its impact on people cannot be overstated. “Last week” said Cllr Ó Súilleabháin, the Government partners launched their plans to tackle the housing crisis with proposals that my party colleague, Eoin Ó Broin, rightly said would make things worse by increasing even further the price of houses and renting a home.

“FG have been in power for 14 years and they, along with FF, have been the dominant policymakers in government since the formation of this State and they are to blame for the lack of affordable homes. Last week, they launched their plans for housing that has 9 pages listing their commitments to tackle issues which are causing unimaginable despair and hardship for thousands of people. Their lack of ambition and vision shows that they have no credible plans to address the crisis in housing and this is why they cannot be trusted in government to implement the type of policies to provide affordable living which is becoming increasingly expensive.

“Both parties have disregarded the recommendations of their own Housing Commission, with social and affordable housing significantly below what is needed to meet demand. Their policies will further inflate the housing market, forcing people out of home ownership and placing greater pressure on the private rental sector without any benefits available to renters. Their determination,” continued Cllr Ó Súilleabháin, “to increase the renter’s tax credit without banning rent increases will only financially benefit landlords.

“A change of government is badly needed and this is why. if elected, Sinn Féin can implement its comprehensive, detailed and fully costed alternative housing plan contained in its 109 document “A Home Of Your Own.” Conversely, if FF and FG are returned to power, thousands of additional people will never have the chance to own their own home or afford to rent even a modest property which will continue the cycle of hardship and cost of living crisis that are some of the most pressing issues facing the citizens of this State.”

