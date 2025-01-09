Flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week in South East open to eligible members of the public

Flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinics taking place across the South East for healthcare workers are now also available on a walk-in/no appointment necessary basis to members of the general public in ‘at risk’ groups.

It means that people in the following groups, without any charge, can attend as regards getting a Flu Vaccine:

· Anyone aged 60 or over.

· Those who are pregnant.

· Someone with a health condition that puts them at higher risk of Flu

· Those living with someone who has a health condition that puts them at higher risk of Flu

· A carer for someone who has a health condition that puts them at higher risk of Flu.

· Those in regular contact with pigs, poultry or waterfowl.

Those in the following groups, without any charge, can attend as regards getting a COVID-19 Vaccine:

· People age 60 and older.

· Anyone aged six months to 59 years with a weak immune system.

· Those aged six months to 59 years with a condition that puts them at high risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

· Those who are pregnant.

The dates, times and locations of the ‘walk-in’ Vaccination Clinics over the next week are:

Monday 13th of January:

· From 10am to 3pm on Monday 13th of January in the HSE’s Wexford Vaccination Centre, Grounds of St John’s Hospital, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford (Y21 H4CF).

Wednesday 15th of January:

· From 10am to 1pm on Wednesday 15th of January in the HSE’s New Ross Health Centre, Hospital Grounds, New Ross, Co. Wexford (Y34 WY18).

Children’s Flu Vaccine Clinics taking place next week

As part of its encouragement to parents to ensure their children are up to date with the Flu vaccine, the HSE is this week running free nasal spray vaccine clinics at locations in the South East for children aged two to 17 years old.

Monday 13th of January:

· A walk-in clinic is taking place from 3.30pm to 5pm in the HSE’s Wexford Vaccination Centre, Grounds of St Johns Hospital, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford (Y21 H4CF).

Available free and without appointment at the clinic, the Live Attenuated Influenza Vaccine (LAIV) is administered to children aged 2-17 years by way of a safe, quick and painless spray in each nostril. Children can breathe normally and many report that it “tickles” when being given. Parents /guardians must consent to vaccination of 2-17 year olds at the time of vaccination and a parent/guardian must also accompany the children in receipt. Please bring the child’s PPSN with you to their appointment.

