‘Race is on’ for Wexford Schools

News likely to appeal to Wexford teachers and pupils looking to get the New Year off to a healthy start is the announcement from Fyffes that its search to find ‘Ireland’s fittest school 2025’ is now open for registration ahead of the January 20th start.

Running for 10 weeks, the top four schools from each province will then compete head-to-head across four live regional qualifier events in April, after which the top school from each will progress to May’s grand final at which the prize package will include €8,000 worth of sports equipment.

Schools can register online at www.fyffesfittestschool.ie

