Enniscorthy Fine Gael’s Cathal Byrne has been elected to Seanad Eireann.

First elected on Wexford County Council in 2019 and re elected last year, Cathal Byrne had the support of all his Fine Gael Colleagues including former MEP Avril Doyle.

Senator Byrne has pledged to raise issues such as the ongoing housing crisis and the need for an advance factory in Enniscorthy among others.

Related