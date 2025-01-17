Former Labour Leader Brendan Howlin reflects on Wexfords Political Future & Global Issues

Former Labour Leader & Wexford Deputy Brendan Howlin has discussed the political future of Wexford on today’s Morning Mix.

He has expressed concern about Wexford’s absence from the upper echelons of government. He pointed out that the county has only had two senior ministers in the last 50 years.

Mr. Howlin has expressed hope for Wexford Deputy James Browne, who he believes could be on track for a senior ministerial role in the upcoming government formation.

He has praised James Browne’s work as Minister of State, particularly his successful efforts with gambling legislation & his experience and commitment to critical issues like mental health.

The former Labour Leader has also called out the severe housing crisis in Wexford. He criticised the government’s current approach, arguing that while large amounts of funding are available, the political will to solve the crisis is lacking.

He called for a radical approach to housing, suggesting that a new agency should be created to build social and affordable homes with the full backing of the state’s resources, similar to how the government responded to the COVID-19 crisis.

With the housing shortage in Wexford being particularly severe, he believes it’s impacting the county’s ability to attract workers, such as nurses, and make the area a viable option for local families.

Shifting to international affairs, Mr. Howlin discussed the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, specifically the devastating toll on the Palestinian people.

He described the situation as one of “annihilation” against the Palestinian population and voiced skepticism about the potential for a long-term ceasefire.

He reiterated his belief that a two-state solution, with both Israel and Palestine existing peacefully side by side, is the only way forward.

