Official opening of the Armed Support Unit facility at Enniscorthy Garda Station

The outgoing Minister of State at the Department of Justice, James Browne T.D., has officially opened a new Armed Support Unit (ASU) facility at Enniscorthy Garda Station.

The ASU is a specialist unit within An Garda Síochána, providing firearms and less-lethal services for emergency incidents such as 999 calls, as well as supporting pre-planned operations.

The Enniscorthy ASU Centre will be staffed by specially trained Garda members and supervisory personnel, managed by an Inspector and under the command of the Regional Detective Superintendent. The unit will support local Gardaí in high-risk operations.

Minister Browne, speaking at the opening, emphasized the importance of the new facility, noting that it represents the government’s commitment to a modern, well-resourced police service.

He highlighted Enniscorthy’s strategic location, which will enhance An Garda Síochána’s ability to serve the populations of Wexford and Wicklow, and protect critical infrastructure in the southeast, including Rosslare Europort.

With the opening of this new centre, there will now be a permanent ASU facility in each division across the Eastern Region.

