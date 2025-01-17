Two prestigious nominations for Wexford Adult Education Initiatives

Wexford has earned two prestigious nominations for its impactful adult education initiatives in the 2025 AONTAS STAR Awards.

Announced today, the nominees for the 19th annual awards celebrate 24 exceptional adult education projects from across Ireland, recognizing those that make a significant difference in categories like Health & Wellbeing, Learner Voice, and Social Inclusion.

The Forgotten Women Project, led by Waterford Wexford Education and Training Board (WWETB), has been nominated in the Global Citizenship Education category. This project, which created a quilt to honor the often-overlooked Irish women who contributed to science, stretches from Gorey to Antarctica.

Additionally, the Integrate Dance Group from New Ross, which offers inclusive dance opportunities for both people with and without disabilities, is nominated in the Health and Wellbeing category, highlighting its commitment to fostering an inclusive and creative environment for all.

