Former Wexford Dance Promoter Pays Tribute to Dickie Rock Following His Passing

“Dickie loved Wexford, and Wexford loved Dickie.”

That’s the view of one of Wexford’s biggest legacy showband dance promoters, following the passing of the legendary Irish entertainer Dickie Rock, who died yesterday.

President Michael D Higgins has led tributes to the singer, who described him as a performer of the highest quality, adding that his popularity, both in the Miami Showband and as a solo artist, was such that he remained a hugely popular entertainer across several generations.

He also represented Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1966.

Danny Doyle is a dance promoter who booked for 20 venues nationwide, including the Adamstown and Clody ballrooms, the Castle in Enniscorthy, and many others.

He’s been telling South East Radio News about Dickie’s fondness for the county:

