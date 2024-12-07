About 39,000 Premises Still Without Power in Wexford Following Storm Darragh

Around 39,000 premises across county Wexford are still without power this afternoon (Saturday) due to damage caused to power lines following Storm Darragh.

Nationally, there are around 325,000 homes and businesses without power.

In Wexford town, there’s a fault on the Carriglawn line, and on the main Wexford town line, while there’s also outages elsewhere in the county in areas such as Killinick, Bealistown, Clonroche, Bree, Monfin, Crane, Ferns, Banoge, Enniscorthy, Bunclody and many areas on the Wexford-Wicklow border.

High Voltage Station Project Leader for the South East Peter Graham, gave this update to South East Radio News:

“We’ve been concentrating our efforts on trying to do emergency calls, trying to go and make safe power lines that have fallen down. And we’re doing that before we can actually get physically into the restoration. The important thing is, if anybody finds any broken ESB apparatus or power lines that they phone the emergency number straight away on 1800 372999.”

