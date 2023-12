Four People were taken to hospital yesterday evening after a 2 vehicle crash between Enniscorthy and Raheenduff.

The incident occurred at 4:50pm and a number of emergency services attended the scene. This latest incident comes following a busy few days on Wexford roads with a number of road traffic collisions.

Motorists are advised that a yellow rainfall warning remains in place in Wexford until Lunchtime today with with a risk of localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

